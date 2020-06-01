This year’s Gawai Dayak celebration a toned-down affair for Sarawakians

KUCHING: The Gawai Dayak celebration this year under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is decidedly a toned-down affair for Sarawakians, with many opting not to celebrate at all.

Several people whom The Borneo Post attempted to reach out to, are either not celebrating the festival this year or not in a festive mood to talk about it.

For those who are celebrating, this Gawai Dayak celebration is all about bonding time with immediate family members.

Cecelia Munai, 37, observed that the Hari Raya celebration, which came a week prior to Gawai, became some sort of a rehearsal of how things are going to be like with the new norm.

“So there wasn’t going to be any ‘ngabang’ (visiting) or ‘pulai menua’ (go back kampung) this time around – the thought has quite settled into most of us after the long Movement Control Order (MCO).

“But that didn’t dampen the spirit of the festive season as relatives and friends endlessly post their baking and cooking skills on the social media,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Cecelia, who is an engineer, was quite sad that there is no ‘pulai menua’ and all family members cannot be gathered for the usual ‘ngirup ai pengayu’ session, which normally lasts until the wee hours of Gawai Day itself.

However, she noted that with the advancement of technology, group video call was made possible to connect with everyone.

“True, the ‘feel’ wasn’t the same but at least for me and my eldest son, we stayed up until quite late interacting with other relatives at their own homes, getting merry with tuaks, beers and liquors.

“We didn’t get to do the ‘ngansar ke kaki’ (dancing to Iban joget songs) together but then, there’s Gawai TikTok videos and other sort of entertainment platforms to get people in the mood,” she said.

On Gawai itself, Cecelia and her family gathered at her parents’ place for lunch.

“Nothing very fancy but I’m just grateful and feeling blessed that I get to be surrounded by loved ones this Gawai CMCO,” she added.

This year, like everyone else, Lydia Kimberly Patrick Sibat is celebrating Gawai with just immediate family members.

The 35-year-old Document Controller said usually on Gawai eve, the family always have a barbecue and they would normally invite close friends as well.

“For this year, it’s just us. It is a little quieter but still fun. For Gawai, we sometimes have open house. If not, we’d be planning our ‘ngabang’ journey or schedule.

“Of course, this year we can’t. Hence, Gawai feels a little ‘meh’ this year,” she said.

Lydia shared that personally, she has mixed feelings about this Gawai under CMCO.

“I’m happy that I get to celebrate more with my immediate family but at the same time I miss meeting my friends for catch-up sessions over drinks and poco-poco,” she said.

There are those who could not return to their immediate families and only make do with a simple celebration.

For Siradeka Nicre from Miri, Gawai this year is certainly different without her entire family around.

“I am currently living with my little brother in Kuching, and both of us decided to order BBQ pork and have good dinner on Gawai eve. While having dinner, we had a video call session with other family members on WhatsApp.

“During the video call, we chatted about our situation and what we are up to. Thankfully, everyone is healthy and eating well,” she said, adding that after the dinner she and her brother played games.

The 26-year-old wedding consultant, who is also a streamer, said she would be spending Gawai Day with her viewers on Facebook gaming and Twitch.

“They are lovely viewers, who are always giving me kind and supportive words during my streaming,” she added.