Tunku Abdul Rahman University College to host Virtual Open Day from June 4 to 22

KUCHING: In conjunction with its 2020 intake, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) will be having a Virtual Open Day from June 4 to 22.

The Virtual Open Day will be happening from 9am to 5pm every day except public holiday.

Programmes of study range from Pre-University to Postgraduate levels.

Visitors will be able to interact with TAR UC counselor through ‘Live Chat’ and there will also be a series of informative webinars on the various programmes offered at TAR UC.

Parents and students can visit TAR UC Virtual Open Day at virtualopenday.tarc.edu.my.

For more information, contact 03-4145 0100 / 23, mobile at 011-10843326 or visit their website at www.tarc.edu.my.

More updates can also be found on the Facebook page “Tunku Abdul Rahman University College”.