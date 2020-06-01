Virtual hearings should be permanent – Sabah Law Society

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Law Society (SLS) is heartened by the recent proposals made by the Palace of Justice (POJ) to amend the various Rules (Rules of Court, Rules of the Court of Appeal and Rules of the Federal Court) to cater for virtual hearings.

Its president, Roger Chin, said advocates in Sabah and Sarawak had for many years been conducting virtual hearings via the video conferencing (VC) facilities made available to them, thanks to the initiatives spearheaded by Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah.

He said these initiatives had greatly benefitted the administration of justice in Sabah, resulting in inter alia greater convenience and lowered costs for parties and advocates alike.

“SLS is glad that such initiatives have now been recognized and taken account of by the POJ.

“SLS is of the firm view that the amended rules being proposed in relation to virtual hearings should be permanent rather than temporary in nature, as some have suggested. SLS urges the POJ to stand firm in its commitment to move with the times and make virtual hearings a permanent option, not just a passing fad,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Chin said physical hearings would always have their place in the administration of justice. However, everyone must all accept that virtual hearings are here to stay. The sooner virtual hearings are accepted, the better.

However, he said SLS was not advocating a wholesale shift from physical to virtual hearings.

He said SLS had previously proposed the following guidelines when determining whether or not virtual hearings should be conducted, and stand by the same:

i) The consent of parties, which shall be a major but not overriding consideration;

ii) The prevalence of communicable diseases or similar relevant factors in the district in which the Court is located;

iii) The prevalence of communicable diseases or similar relevant factors in the areas from which relevant parties may need to travel;

iv) The difficulties which may be faced by any relevant parties intending to travel to the Court;

v) The nature of the hearing, e.g. Mention, Clarification, Trial;

vi) The expected length of the hearing;

vii) The expected complexity of the hearing;

viii) The urgency of the hearing;

ix) Whether a hearing is required to be held within a certain time-frame pursuant to any statutory requirements;

x) The likely length of an adjournment and likely prejudice caused to any parties if the hearing is adjourned;

xi) The notice parties have had to prepare for a virtual hearing;

xii) Whether all parties are represented;

xiii) And, the availability of internet connectivity or equipment needed to conduct a virtual hearing, which shall be a minor consideration.

Chin said if a lack of expertise was raised by some as a reason for not embracing virtual hearings, the simple answer was to gain the appropriate experience, as advocates in Sabah and Sarawak had.

“From the years of experience that advocates in Sabah have been fortunate enough to have had, SLS is firm in the belief that virtual hearings will ultimately enhance the administration of justice, contrary to the doubts expressed by others.

“SLS is as always grateful for the leadership and forward-thinking attitudes that the Chief Judges of Sabah and Sarawak had displayed in the past, and is certain that this trend will continue in future,” he said.

Chin said SLS hoped that a similar attitude would be adopted by the POJ.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the world as a whole, but one silver lining is that it has provided a powerful push for the adoption of virtual communication.

“SLS hopes that this momentum will not be lost and again urges the POJ to adopt virtual hearings with an open and positive mindset. SLS will be on hand to assist the POJ in any way that it can,” he said.