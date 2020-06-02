Bids to change govt confirmed

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah has confirmed rumours of attempts to change the Sabah state government after the denial by Parti Warisan Sabah permanent chairman Datuk VK Liew.

STAR Sabah strategic director Edward Linggu yesterday said that the party would work with other leaders in the state to topple the state government led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Edward said Liew should no longer avoid denying that the Warisan-led Sabah government is in imminent collapse.

“There is not a single reason to continue with the present Warisan-led Sabah government which was unlawfully installed, not in accordance with the Sabah Constitution on May 12, 2018 and due to the jumping of assemblymen from Upko.

“STAR Sabah will now endeavour to change the Warisan state government and are willing to work with all concerned Sabah leaders including those presently in Warisan and PH to form a new Sabah unity government to save the state from ruin and for the betterment of all Sabahans,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Liew said on Sunday that the rumours of an attempt by a political party to change the state government were not true and the news was created by irresponsible people to use as propaganda.

“It’s a psychological thing. The politics in Federal level is not even stable yet. If even the PN (Pakatan Nasional) cannot prove that they have the majority, I don’t think that those in Sabah would want to jump (party).

“So Warisan is still strong and we could see that Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has strong support,” he said at a press conference in Sandakan.

Edward added in the statement that any responsible Sabah government would prioritize the rights of Sabah in Malaysia and the welfare and well-being of all Sabahans.

He claimed the Warisan government was irresponsible and had failed miserably by prioritizing illegal immigrants and foreigners and leaving behind genuine and native Sabahans in many of its actions and policies. ”

On this score, KDM leaders in Warisan and Upko have failed native Sabahans big time. If left to continue, the future for genuine and native Sabahans looks bleak with no bright future. ”

On economy, even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Warisan government had failed to build and maintain a robust economy. In fact, the economy had slid from an 8.1 percent GDP growth in 2017 to 1.8 percent in 2018/2019. ”

There were no new economic initiatives other than hollow so-called billions of ringgit projects announced for publicity purposes without any concrete steps taken,” he said.

Instead of generating economic growth, Edward said what the Chief Minister had done was busy officiating projects that were initiated during the BN-era like the Sabah International Convention Centre and reviving BN projects such as the TAED, Kaiduan Dam (renamed as Papar Dam) and many others.

He added the state government also failed Sabah on the 40 percent constitutional revenue entitlement on revenues derived from Sabah.

“The Chief Minister had agreed to an increase to RM53.4 million from RM26.7 million for the 40 percent for 2020 instead of the billions that is due not counting the RM1.0 trillion arrears that the Warisan leaders had said was due from 1974.”

Edward said Shafie and Warisan are currently on a war path with the Prime Minister and the PN Federal government. Instead of remaining as an opposition State and working with the Federal government, it has now made the Federal government its enemy.

Meanwhile, Edward said the Federal government is getting stronger by the day and is now well received by the majority of Malaysians who want the PN government to continue to rule until the 15th general election.

“Indirectly, the Warisan permanent chairman has given the hint to the Warisan and government representatives that it is acceptable for them to leave Warisan as the PN government gets stronger.”

With a new Sabah unity government without Warisan and working closely with the PN Federal government, he said things could only get better for Sabah and all Sabahans.

With STAR Sabah’s vision and forward looking policies, Sabahans could look forward to a better future without the Warisan government, he added.