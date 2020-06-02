Bird’s nest harvesting comply with SOP

KUNAK: The bird’s nest harvesting activities during the Papas season in Gua Madai recently went smoothly although it was carried out under new practice or new norm.

Kunak Disaster Operation Control Centre Committee chairman Juraimin Jadil said the first harvesting activities for this year began on May 25 and would end on June 14.

He said the activity was carried out after they received an approval letter from the Wildlife Department in line with the state government’s decision to allow the sectors under tourism, culture and environment to operate from May 10.

“Following our monitoring visit, we found that the harvesting was carried out in accordance to the standard operation procedure (SOP) and rules that have been set.

“The rotation method that had been set was fully complied which managed to control the number of people in the area,” he said.

According to Juraimin, other requirements such as wearing face mask, social distancing, use of hand sanitizer as well as taking temperature of owners and workers were also fully complied.

The cooperation of all parties, he said, had resulted in the smooth and orderly harvesting activities.

He hopes that the activity will continue to run smooth and provide benefit to all the heirs of the bird nest.