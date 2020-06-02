Childcare centres, nurseries now allowed to operate with SOP in place

KUCHING: All childcare centres and nurseries are now allowed to operate now that the standard operating procedures (SOP) for them has been refined, informed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Previously only 304 centres nationwide were allowed to reopen during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with the basic SOP in place, while the remaining 6,696 centres remained closed.

“The SOP, refined by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, has been approved by the government. It includes the SOP for sending the child to the centre, for when the child is in the centre’s care, and for when the child is picked up.

“The centre operators can refer to the ministry’s website and that of the Social Welfare Department for more details of the SOP,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

He said the issue has been a major concern of parents who are both working with no one to help them take care of their small children.

“It was also found that some private companies forced their employees to take unpaid leave if they wanted to take care of their children.

“Now that childcare centres and nurseries are allowed to operate, I hope this will no longer be an issue for working parents,” he said.

On the reopening of kindergartens, Ismail said the Education Ministry will be coordinating the matter.

“Many kindergartens (tadika and tabika) are under the purview of various ministries. As such, the Education Ministry will coordinate and come up with the SOP for their reopening.

“We will wait for them to come up with the complete SOP before deciding whether to allow the kindergartens to reopen in July,” he said.