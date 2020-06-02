Covid-19: 20 new cases in Malaysia today, 66 recoveries recorded

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 20 new positive Covid-19 cases as at 12pm today, bringing the total number of cases to 7,877, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“From the total number of positive cases, 15 of them are imported cases, while the remaining five are locally-transmitted cases.

“Out of the five cases, three of them involved non-Malaysians while two involved Malaysians,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was giving daily updates on the nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, he said that 66 cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 6,470.

The death toll remains at 115 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total number of active cases stands at 1,262, with six of them receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which two require ventilator support.