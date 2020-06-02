Investigate Warisan, Upko presidents first – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: The calls by PKR and DAP members of parliament (MPs) to investigate the alleged offer of posts to Umno MPs in an alleged audio recording show that they and their parties are hypocrites with double standards, said Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, president of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah.

The Keningau member of parliament said this in response to the calls to investigate Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the alleged audio regarding some conversations on Umno MPs.

Dr Jeffrey said for all its worth, the audio was nothing more than general empty talk without specifics. It was even lesser than the unfounded rumours that PH with ex-renegades of PPBM had a list of 129 MPs in support to topple Muhyiddin.

He opined that it was to digress the list of 129 MPs purported included 18 MPs from GPS Sarawak and three from GBS Sabah who were fully supporting Muhyiddin as Prime Minister and not Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as alleged.

“If their combined 21 MPs are deducted from the 129, it only leaves PH with only 108 MPs at best meaning that the alleged 129 is exposed as a great lie,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He pointed out that if indeed PH had 129, Anwar as PH leader would have gone straight to the Istana and demand to be sworn in as the next Prime Minister as what was done on 12 May 2018 in Sabah.

In Sabah, on May 12, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, with the condoning by then PM Tun Mahathir and PH in Kuala Lumpur and the connivance of the TYT, was improperly sworn in as Chief Minister of Sabah without first removing Datuk Seri Musa Aman who was properly sworn in two days earlier, on May 10. This resulted in the two-CM fiasco that is still pending before the courts.

Dr Jeffrey said if the PKR and DAP MPs were indeed sincere in investigating any wrongdoing, they should first ask that Shafie and Datuk Seri Madius Tangau, presidents of Warisan and Upko respectively, be investigated in the two chief ministers of Sabah fiasco.

He said the election results of Sabah on May 9, 2018 showed that BN under the common BN symbol won 29 seats. Warisan only won 21, DAP won six, PKR two and the remaining two seats were won by STAR Sabah.

Warisan, DAP, PKR and STAR Sabah contested under their respective symbols while Upko contested under the BN symbol.

“Article 6(7) of the Constitution of the State of Sabah provides that the leader of the party who wins the majority of the elected seats shall be deemed to command the majority of members of the Assembly.

This effectively means BN had won the majority of the elected seats in accordance with Article 6(7). ”

As common in the Westminster system, STAR Sabah with its two seats formed a simple majority government of 31 seats with BN. Musa as the leader of Sabah BN was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 10 together with the full 10 cabinet ministers.

“For legitimately teaming up with BN to form the legitimate government of Sabah, I was investigated by the MACC and my house and office were raided in the middle of the night,” said Dr Jeffrey.

He said the investigation against him was nothing more than an intimidating scare tactic condoned by the then Prime Minister Tun Mahathir and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

It was subsequently called off as no wrongdoing was found. It was the legitimate right of STAR Sabah to team up with anyone as it had contested on its own symbol.

Two days later, he said Tangau, the Upko president who was not an elected assemblyman, took his five assemblypersons out of BN to join Warisan. They had contested and won their seats under the BN symbol and not on their own Upko symbol.

As a result, Shafie was sworn in as the second Chief Minister on May 12. In return, Tangau was rewarded with an appointment as a nominated assemblyman and made a Deputy Chief Minister.

“Tangau would not have been entitled to be a minister or assistant minister let alone Deputy Chief Minister if not for his appointment as a nominated assemblyperson. It was clearly a reward by Shafie to Tangau and well within the meaning of a corrupt practice under the MACC Act.”

However, Dr Jeffrey added, because Warisan and Upko were friendly to PH, there were no investigations by the MACC into the dirty episode unlike the trumped-up case against him. ”

Now, if the PKR and DAP MPs and their leaders are serious about investigating the alleged audio on PM Muhyiddin, then in all their sincerity they must first call for the investigation of Shafie and Tangau, which are blatant violations of the law.

“If they don’t insist that investigations be commenced against Shafie and Tangau, they are purely insincere hypocrites and should shut their big mouths on the alleged audio. They have no right to be on the moral high ground against Muhyiddin,” he said.

He added that people should not be hoodwinked by their hypocrisy and gutter politics of being power crazy to be in government by whatever means including hypocrisy, double standards, illegitimately and immorally.