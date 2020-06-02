Ismail Sabri: Travel for marriage solemnisation, pre-wedding photoshoots now allowed

KUCHING: Inter-state travel for marriage solemnisation is now allowed by the National Security Council (MKN), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Those travelling will still need a permit from the police, and all standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) must be complied with.

“There must not be more than 20 persons attending the ceremony, there must be social distancing and no hand greetings (salam),” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

On a related note, Ismail also informed that MKN is allowing pre-wedding photography, as it does not involve many people.

“It has been discussed and we have agreed to allow it since it does not involve a lot of people.

“However, all SOPs must be complied with and it must be conducted out in an open space or outdoors,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Ismail revealed that police yesterday had issued compounds to a total of 248 individuals nationwide for violating the SOP of the CMCO.

“Yesterday, the police arrested 33 individuals for violating the SOP, in which 30 of them have been remanded, while three are on police bail,” he said.