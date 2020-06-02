MMEA detains nine individuals in Miri for allegedly defying CMCO

MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained nine individuals for allegedly defying the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on Sunday.

MMEA Miri zone director Capt Md Fauzi Othman in a press statement yesterday, said the arrest was made around 2pm near the Siwa platform located about 12.7 nautical miles off Miri waters.

Md Fauzi said his men were conducting patrols in the area when they spotted the suspects on a boat carrying out a leisure diving activity.

“During the inspection, the suspects failed to provide a letter to allow them going out to sea for the leisure diving activity.

“All nine individuals, aged between 22 to 48 years old, were taken to the police station to be compounded under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988 (Act 342) for violating the directives of the Conditional Movement Control Order,” he added.

Md Fauzi reminded all maritime communities especially boat operators who engage in recreational activities such as fishing and diving boats to comply with the directives of the ongoing CMCO.

“This compliance is still in force throughout the CMCO period and all tourism and recreational activities must obtain written approval from the relevant departments. Stern warning and action will be taken against individuals who defy the directives,” he said.

Md Fauzi also welcomed cooperation from the communities, especially the maritime communities, in providing information to assist MMEA in combating crimes at sea.

He said they can forward their complaints and feedback to the MMEA Miri operations centre at 085-418204 or MMEA Sarawak operations centre at 082-432544.