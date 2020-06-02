No arrests, compounds issued for defying CMCO, SOP during Gawai Dayak – S’wak police chief

KUCHING: No arrests and compounds have been issued by the police for defying the Conditional Movement Control (CMCO) and standard operating procedure (SOP) during the Gawai Dayak celebration, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He explained that the operation period for Gawai Dayak started from midnight on Sunday until midnight yesterday.

Aidil also said during the operation, police conducted checks on 71,043 vehicles and 3,313 premises, which also included residential areas throughout the state.

“The traffic flow was smooth statewide and no cases of inter-district travel without valid reasons were reported and no compounds have been issued,” he said in a press statement today.

Aidi said there were 50 roadblocks conducted with the enforcement strength of 843 personnel and they have conducted checks on about 71,043 vehicles.

“Besides that, we had personnel from 108 teams who monitored 3,313 premises, including houses in the village and housing areas,” Aidi added.

He said the police will continue with their monitoring operation to ensure that CMCO directives and the SOP set by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) are adhered to.

“Let us together carry out the responsibility to flatten the infection curve of Covid-19,” he said.