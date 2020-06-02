Nurhanim: Why is Idris Buang so nervous about PKN in Sarawak?

KUCHING: Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) Sarawak chairperson Nurhanim Hanna Mokshen finds it unnecessary for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief Dato Idris Buang to voice his displeasure over the setting up of the community-based NGO in the state.

She did not fathom what was there for the Muara Tuang assemblyman to be so nervous about PKN.

“Why is Dato Idris Buang so ‘kan cheong’ (Cantonese for nervous) about PKN in Sarawak ?

“As we have stated in our earlier statement, PKN is not a new NGO and community activities have been carried out all over Sarawak since 2019 and have supported and benefitted many Sarawakians,” she said in a statement today.

She pointed out that PKN was set up very much with the welfare needs of the community at heart and to compliment efforts by the authorities to reach out the necessary assistance in whatever forms to communities as and when needed.

“For example, when the whole nation is facing the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced, necessary food aid was arranged and distributed to the poorer sections of Sarawakians who faced problems of putting meals on the table.

“Close to 10,000 food ‘bakul’ (baskets) were distributed to identified poor families,” she said.

Apart from that, she said the NGO had also contributed to the ‘Back to School 2020’ programme benefitting around a few thousand families as well as other forms of assistance such as ‘Bantuan Asnaf’ for the poor.

“We have been here for some time and I don’t see any reason for Dato Idris Buang to be too ‘panicky’ and I also humbly seek his moral support.

“I also hope that the welfare of communities will not be politicised as it is the peoples’ interest which will be compromised,” she said.