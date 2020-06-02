PM Muhyiddin pays tribute to RMAF personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The deeds and services of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel in protecting the country’s sovereignty and security are well regarded and most appreciated, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In his message in conjunction with the 62nd anniversary of RMAF today, he hoped that RMAF would continue with its good work and remain a respected force on the world stage.

“Happy 62nd RMAF anniversary to all RMAF personnel,” he said on his Facebook page.

The anniversary of RMAF is celebrated on June 1.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Berupaya Bersiaga, Kedaulatan Terjaga” (Being Capable, Prepared; Sovereignty Safeguarded). – AFP