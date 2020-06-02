Postponed Sukma blessing in disguise for injured Sarawak shot put champ

SIBU: State junior thrower Jonah Chang Rigan admits to feeling relieved when he learnt that the Malaysia Games (Sukma) Johore has been postponed to March next year as he was still recovering from injuries.

He said the delay should give him ample time for his hand and ankle injuries, which were aggravated by a nasty fall in a church in Sarikei in January, to heal before the championship.

“Hopefully, my injuries can recover in time so that I can be at my best when it matters most,” he said.

Recalling the unfortunate incident, Jonah said he was cleaning the toilet of the church when he accidentally slipped from a plastic chair, fell down and shattered a window glass.

As a result of the fall, he suffered a deep cut in his right hand which required 29 stitches.

“It was a nightmare and I thought my career was as good as gone after the incident.”

Jonah took three months rest following the incident and during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), he managed to do some light exercise and strength conditioning at home.

“Two weeks ago, I tried a few throws of both the 7kg and 5kg shot put balls in the backyard of my house but I still felt a slight pain. Hopefully, as time goes by, I will be able to be fully fit for the championship.”

The 17-year-old Form Five student of SMK Bandar Sarikei said his immediate target is to hit the 16m mark in the shot putt event which will put him in a favorable position to win the Sukma gold medal.

He will not only face stiff challenges from compatriot Kong Chin Poh for the title but also three other competitors from other states during Sukma Johor.

“I am not going to feel intimidated. My only worry is my hand injuries and I hope to be fully fit by then.”

Jonah rose to prominence after securing his first shot put record in the 2018 Sibu Open Track and Field Championship.

He had been on a good run since then, collecting many accolades, including the gold medals in the hammer, javelin and discus events.

He initially started his career as a javelin thrower at 14 years old before State throw coach Ling Neng Thung roped him in to specialise in shot put.

“Perhaps, taking into consideration my height (173m) and my weight (106kg), it’s more appropriate for me to specialize in shot put event,” he said.

Last year, Jonah took part in the `14th SEA Gamers Youth Athletes Championship in Philippines and smashed the shot put record with a new distance of 18.03m.

“The result was unexpected and it really motivated me to work harder and seek for higher glory.”

He also took part in the Arafura Games in Australia last year and returned with a gold medal in shot put, a silver medal in discus and a bronze medal in hammer throw.

“The best part was I managed to beat my nemesis Kong Chin Poh in the shot put event,” said the Sarikei boy whose personal best in shot put is 15.67m.

Jonah went on to take part in the 2019 Asean School Games held in Indonesia last June and achieved a distance of 18.62m, which was just 4cm short of breaking the record of 18.66m.

At the Malaysia Schools Sports (MSSM) championship held in Johor, the Sarikei boy gave another stellar performance, garnering a gold medal each shot putt (18.09m) and hammer (55.82m).

Jonah said he also learnt about having self-confidence, carrying a positive attitude and having a cheerful nature during his international outings.

“These are the things which we must learn to accept to become a successful athlete.”