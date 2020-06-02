Putatan returns as yellow zone with one positive case

KOTA KINABALU: Putatan district is back as a yellow zone as it registered one new Covid-19 case yesterday.

The new addition brings the total number of cases in Sabah to 347 cases.

Semporna and Kinabatangan have cleared all their Covid-19 cases after three more people were discharged.

The number of patients who has recovered from the illness in Sabah now stands at 332.

With the new update, Sabah has six yellow zones left with the remaining all categorized as green zones (zero Covid-19 case).

The yellow zones in Sabah are Tawau (four cases), Kota Kinabalu (two cases), Lahad Datu (one case), Tuaran (one case), Putatan (one case), and Ranau (one case).

Nationwide, a total of 38 new cases were recorded, bringing the total cumulative cases of the country to 7,857.

The total of people still undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the country is presently at 1,338 people.

Only 51 were discharged yesterday.

So far, the number of patients who have been discharged is 6,404 people, while the number of deaths remains at 115.

In a statement yesterday, Sabah Health department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi warned Sabahans against taking a lackadaisical attitude towards Covid-19.

She said that the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases is not a sign that the disease is over.

She urged the people to continue adhering to the new norms, irrespective of where they were.

“We become careless because there is only one case, but if we stop to take this seriously, it is not impossible for Covid-19 to start spreading again,” she warned.

She said those who are being treated now are placed at six hospitals in the state.

She said that on May 30, the number of people undergoing home quarantine order was 7,366 while 1,236 were at quarantine centres throughout Sabah.

There are 48 of such centres in the state, she said, adding that no one has flouted the quarantine order.

“The department stresses that each individual who has been ordered to undergo quarantine to carry out the order with full responsibility,” she said.

Dr Christina also said that out of the 886 business premises being checked up to May 30, two were ordered shut under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988 (Act 342) for failing to ensure social distancing.

At the same time, she also reminded that May 31 was the World No Tobacco Day.

She added that Covid-19 caused serious complications on people who smoke.

She also said that studies carried out by TECMA in 2016 showed that the younger generation started smoking while they were still in school.

“The department hopes that Covid-19 has created a new norm to all smokers and bring awareness to the young to stay away from the habit of smoking for the sake of their health and for the sake of their family,” she said.