Sarawak records no new positive Covid-19 cases today, 11 cases recovered

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new positive Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the number of cumulative positive cases at 552, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

A statement from the SDMC secretariat said 11 cases have recovered and discharged from the hospital today, where 10 are from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from Sibu Hospital.

SDMC stated that 16 active cases are still being treated in hospital, where 13 are at SGH, two at Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital. None are in critical condition.

The death toll remains at 17.

This makes the accumulated number of recovered and discharged cases to date at 519 or 94.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, the SDMC also recorded 18 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases where all of them are still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time, SDMC said, its Active Case Detection (ACD) test result for Belawai in Tanjung Manis showed that 337 samples were negative and two more still waiting for lab test results.

A total of five districts are still in the yellow zones today namely Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Bintulu and Tanjung Manis, while 35 other districts in the state are in the green zones.

A total of 273 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded today, making it a total of 1,032 cases being quarantined at 38 hotels across the state.

There are 252 in Kuching, 326 in Miri, 58 in Bintulu, 19 in Limbang and 377 in Sibu.

To date, 12,654 of them have completed their quarantine and have been released.

On another note, SDMC has received 1,941 inter district travel applications from 28 District Police headquarters across the state today.

SDMC said out of a total of 95,725 applications it has received up till now, 87,319 have been approved while 8,406 rejected.

Also, SDMC through the Ministry of Local Government and Housing has received 24,115 notifications from industries opening up for business in Sarawak during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.