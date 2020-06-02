Sheldon wins Sugandoi Kaamatan open category

PENAMPANG: Sheldon Elev emerged as the winner of Sugandoi Kaamatan open category which was held online recently.

He beat nine other contestants for the title with his song “Huminodun”, hence winning the main cash prize of RM6,000 as well as a trophy and a certificate.

The second prize went to Gretchene Quirina Salipa who won RM4,000 cash prize and a trophy while the third place (cash prize RM3,000 and trophy) was won by Donovond Andreey Bin Damianus.

Seven consolation prizes worth RM600 each were also given away.

Meanwhile Donovond was also judged the best performer in the event to bring home an extra RM300 and a certificate.

At the same time, Allyssa Conrod Mool won the first prize in the Sugandoi Kaamatan Dazanak competition.

She brought home RM1,500 in cash prize, a trophy and a certificate.

The second prize of RM1,000 and a trophy was won by Daryl Damian, while the third place went to Arabella Cathlyne Oliver who brought home RM800 and a trophy.

All the contestants were also presented with certificates.