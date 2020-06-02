Shop owner suffers burns to leg, sets own shop on fire after allegedly smoking when filling up on petrol

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A man who was allegedly smoking while filling up on petrol suffered burns to his leg and almost burnt down his own sundry shop in the process at Kampung Empila here, today.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed that they received a report on the incident, which took place at the victim’s shop at 12.06pm this afternoon.

The Kota Samarahan Bomba were alerted and immediately dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“However, the fire, which had spread to a cushion and a wooden chair was immediately put out with the help from the village folks before Bomba arrived.

“It was believed that the owner of the shop was in the midst of filling up the petrol into a bottle to be sold, when the incident happened,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Bomba Kota Samarahan then inspected the premise to ensure it was clear of danger.

“Apart from that, medical assistance was also provided to the victim by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit before being rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Center,” he said.

It was also made to understand that the fire was caused by negligence and further investigation is still underway by the Sarawak JBPM Forensic Unit.