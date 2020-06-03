AirAsia waives flight change fees for guests traveling up to Dec 31

KUCHING: AirAsia is offering further flexibility for guests who are travelling up to Dec 31 this year by waiving flight change fees following the validity extension of its credit accounts to two years.

“This is applicable to any new bookings made between June 3 and Oct 31 October, 2020. Guests may make an unlimited number of flight date changes via the ‘My Bookings’ tab on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app, and may rebook their flights for travel up to Dec 31, 2020, subject to seat availability and fare difference,” said an AirAsia press statement today.

AirAsia Group president (Airlines) Bo Lingam said: “Due to the unprecedented circumstances relating to the current public health situation and the associated travel restrictions, we understand that travel plans may be fluid, especially throughout this year.”

“We are providing more flexibility for new bookings, to allow our guests to book their flights with confidence and peace of mind. This follows our recent announcement to extend our Credit Account validity up to 730 days, offering all our guests added flexibility and convenience,” he added.

To perform a flight change via ‘My Booking’, guests are advised to click on ‘My Bookings’, login to their BIG Member account, select the flight they want to change, choose their new flight date, select their new preferred flight, check their add-ons (if any), pay for any fare difference and their flight change is successful.

According to the statement, flight date or time change is only applicable for flights up to 48 hours before original departure time (up to four hours for AirAsia India flight code i5).

Add-ons such as baggage allowance, meals and seats will be carried forward to the next flight booking.

Guests may need to re-select meals or seats, subject to availability on the new flight.

“This flexibility option is applicable to all domestic flights within Malaysia (flight code AK), Indonesia (flight code QZ), Thailand (flight code FD), Philippines (flight code Z2) and India (flight code i5) which bookings are made directly online via airasia.com,” the statement concluded.

For further information, visit AirAsia official website.