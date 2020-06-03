Chairmen of GLCs should understand govt aspirations, strategies — Tajuddin

PETALING JAYA: Those appointed as chairmen of government-linked companies (GLCs) should be able to understand the government’s aspirations and strategies in overcoming the Covid-19 outbreak and post-pandemic economic issues, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said yesterday.

He said business knowledge would also be a bonus and benefit the companies involved.

“Any GLC for that matter needs to take into account government policies.

“If the government’s aspirations are well understood, then the experience or position of a good politician will benefit the company,” he told reporters after visiting the Sungai Buloh – Kajang MRT depot here.

He was asked to comment on the appointment of Tanjung Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar as the new chairman of Petronas subsidiary, MISC Bhd. — Bernama