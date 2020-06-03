Covid-19: 93 new cases in Malaysia today, with 91 involving foreigners

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 93 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the country’s total number of infection cases to 7,970, says Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

While the number of positive cases have increased significantly compared to yesterday’s record of 20 cases, he noted that 91 of the 93 cases involved non-Malaysians.

“A total of 55 cases were from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Immigration Depot and 36 were from the Pedas cluster.

“Only two cases reported today involved Malaysians,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update press conference in Putrajaya.

The new cases were all local transmissions.

He also said no new Covid-19 deaths were reported today, leaving the country’s death toll from the infectious disease unchanged at 115.

“A total of 1,324 patients are still being treated at hospitals nationwide, with six being treated in the intensive care unit and two requiring respiratory assistance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also announced that 61 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals today.

The total number of those who have recovered stands at 6,531, or 81.94 per cent of the total number of cases.