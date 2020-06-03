Covid-19: Sarikei MP discharged from hospital after 79-day battle

SIBU: Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who was admitted in Sibu Hospital on March 7 after testing positive for Covid-19, has been discharged on May 30, said Sarawak DAP deputy chairman David Wong.

David, when contacted, said Wong is currently recuperating at his home in Sarikei.

“Let us give him time and space to recover from his ordeal. He really needs to take a good rest,” he added.

David said it was still too early to decide when Wong could go back to work.

“Meanwhile, let us all pray for his quick recovery. He was hospitalised for 79 days and he needs to take more time to heal.”

On May 30, the weekly magazine of Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference of the Methodist Church shared a testimony from Wong in a WhatApps message.

A church official posted the message on other social medial platform including Facebook, quoting Wong as saying God woke him up after he was in a coma for 42 days.

“I was in a coma for 42 days. I would have been gone. God woke me up. He saved my life, I am fully awake now. Not paralysed or semi-paralysed,” he was quoted as saying.

Indeed, David said it was nothing short of a miracle that Wong had been able to survive the ordeal.

He also expressed gratitude to the frontliners and the hospital staff for providing their greatest support rendered to Ling Biu during his difficult times.

However, he cautioned against complacency, saying the people were still not out of the woods as the threat of Covid-19 remains.

“We still need to follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) when carrying out our daily activities,” he said.

David was also thankful to all the well wishers, relatives and the media practitioners for showing their concern and care towards Wong in the past three months during his hospitalisation.

He also commended Sibu Hospital for a good job done in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 with no death reported in Sibu thus far.

“This is a very encouraging sign and we should all be thankful to the doctors, nurses and the frontliners for risking their lives to take care of the Covid-19 patients,” David said

Wong’s son, national hammer throw Jackie Wong, was discharged from Sibu Hospital on May 27 after staying 73 days in the hospital after he too was infected by Covid-19.