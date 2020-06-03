Covid-19: Seventh consecutive day of zero positive cases in Sarawak

KUCHING: Today marks the seventh consecutive day with no new Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the total number of positive cases remained unchanged at 552.

“One case has recovered from the disease and has been discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today,” he said at SDMC daily Covid-19 press conference here.

Uggah also revealed that 14 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases have been recorded today. Six of them are still awaiting their lab test results while the others tested negative for the virus.

MORE TO COME