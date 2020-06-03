Deadline to submit tax return forms extended to June 30

PUTRAJAYA: The deadline to file the various income tax return forms (BNCP) for the assessment year of 2019 for those who do not own a business has been extended to June 30.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in a statement today said taxpayers can submit the forms via IRB online platform, ezHASIL at https://ez.hasil.gov.my/CI/ or by downloading the forms at official website at www.hasil.gov.my.

The decision to extend the deadline was made after taking into account the constraints faced by tax payers to submit their BNCP following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Conditional MCO, it added.

IRB also reminded tax payers not to wait till the last minute to file the forms.

For reference, the BNCP filing programme for 2020 can be reached through the following links:

i. Malay:

http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2020_Pin.3_1.pdf

ii. English:

http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2020_Pin.3_2.pdf

For further enquiries, tax payers can visit IRB official portal at www.hasil.gov.my. – Bernama