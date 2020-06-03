Decision by PSB leadership to accept Baru Bian, See Chee How not an ‘after-thought’, says Entri

KUCHING: The decision by the leadership of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to accept former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Baru Bian and former PKR Batu Lintang branch chairman See Chee How was not ‘ad hoc’, nor was it an ‘after-thought’ for the sake of getting them as members.

This was stressed by PSB Marudi chairman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran in rebutting a comment made by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah regarding the matter.

Entri further said the decision was well-thought out and carefully considered because Baru and See were both worthy and mature politicians who had shown their mettle in Sarawak’s political scene.

“The decision was never a situation of desperation for PSB. They (Baru and See) may be viewed as ‘wild tigers’, to quote YB Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in his statement that appeared in a local daily on Monday, June 1, 2020, but PSB does not agree (to it).

“Their (Baru and See) decision to join forces with PSB and PSB’s decision to accept them should create a win-win situation for both sides. Let PSB be called the ‘tiger’ that turns Sarawak into a fair, just and equal-opportunity state for all its people,” said Entri in a press statement yesterday.

He also said Abdul Karim – also vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) – might be ignorant of the fact that the late former chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who was Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak chairman then, had publicly invited Baru to join BN in his speech during the Irau Aco Lun Bawang 2015 festival in Long Tuma on May 30, 2015.

However Baru, who was also present at the event, declined to comment on the ‘unexpected public invitation’ from Adenan, who was Sarawak’s fifth chief minister.

Fondly called ‘Tok Nan’ by many, Adenan passed away on Jan 11, 2017.

“Probably that was a missed opportunity for BN – in this case, the PBB – to ‘lure a wild tiger’ into their midst. No PBB leader (back then), including YB Datuk Abdul Karim, had objected to Tok Nan’s invitation to this so-called ‘wild tiger’; but they objected to YB Baru Bian joining PSB?” questioned Entri.

For PSB, Baru and See would further consolidate the respective Lun Bawang and Chinese communities in a united stance for the sake of development in Sarawak, said Entri who had once held the post of Assistant Minister of Public Utilities in the state cabinet.

On another subject, Entri believed that the leaders and members of PSB would herald a change for the people – one that they deserved after 60 years of being ruled by the same parties.

According to him, PSB have leaders and members of various calibres with the right frame of mind, maturity and forward-thinkingness, led by former second finance minister of Sarawak Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh – all with the vision of steer Sarawak and its people to a brighter future.

Their struggle is for the party to make a difference in Sarawak’s political scenario, with contribution of efforts from mature, experienced and wise leaders who are emphatic and sensitive to the diversity and recurring issues faced by the Sarawak people, he added.

The party aims for political wisdom that is open, inclusive, diverse and concerned in making any decision, in order for PSB to be a prominent and dominant party in Sarawak, he pointed out.