Fatimah: Taska, childcare centres expected to reopen on June 9

KUCHING: Childcare centres or Taska registered with the Sarawak government are expected to open on June 9, said Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She told The Borneo Post that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has finalised the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the opening of these centres and she is now being tasked to inform all the operators about the SOP.

Fatimah revealed that a press conference will be held tomorrow on the reopening of childcare centres. She is also expected to present grants to registered operators under her ministry.

“My ministry is working with the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and other agencies to carry out sanitising work at these centres before they can open. My ministry is funding the operation.

“We realise the difficulties these centres have been facing – they have not had any income throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control (CMCO) period to pay for the teachers and other expenses, so we will also give them a grant of RM5,000 each,” she said.

