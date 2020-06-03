Five arrested for alleged drug abuse in Kota Padawan

KUCHING: Five male suspects aged between 19 and 47 years old were arrested by the police for alleged drug abuse at a commercial shop lot in Kota Padawan at around 10pm last night.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest, said the raid was conducted by the district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department based on intelligence and surveillance.

“During questioning, all of the suspects who are locals admitted that they have been abusing drugs since 2018,” said Aidil in a press statement today.

He added that the suspects also told the police that the 5.2 grammes of drugs believed to be syabu found at the scene were for their own consumption.

Aidil said the drugs were found inside four straw tubes which were kept inside a brown bag.

All of the suspects are currently being detained at the Siburan police station and the case will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.