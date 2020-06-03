Five held for drunk driving; 37 summonses issued

PENAMPANG: Police have issued 37 summonses for various traffic offences in several operations during the festive celebration.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the operations, dubbed Ops Mabuk, was conducted along Jalan Bundusan and Jalan Putatan.

“Out of 37 summonses, 21 were issued during Ops Mabuk against drivers and motorcyclists while 16 summonses were issued during integrated operation with the state police contingent (IPK) for various traffic offences,” he said yesterday.

Haris added that five people were also detained for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The operations are aimed at reminding the public to adhere to traffic law and the danger of driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.