Get back to business but observe SOP – Poon

KOTA KINABALU: Businesses should not be afraid to resume operations as long as they observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister,

Datuk Frankie Poon encouraged operators to get back to business and assured that the government would provide support where necessary. “Based on inspection we’ve carried out, many business premises still have not opened even though they are allowed to do. They may fear the risk of infection, which would then require them to close again. But if they adopt SOPs, the chances of actually establishing and having contact with Covid-19 are actually very minimum.

“We would like to emphasise and encourage that all eateries and shops should open up without worry. As long as SOPs are established and all is in place, there shouldn’t be a problem. The government would also provide support in terms of disinfecting premises, which should further ease operators’ worries.

“As for medical health, we understand that some are concerned about fees and such. But we assure that the government is very concerned about the seriousness of this virus and that anybody with any issues would be taken care of,” said Frankie.

In further inspiring confidence, Frankie said Sabah currently had 347 Covid-19 cases, with 332 cases recovered.

With a 96-per cent recovery rate, businesses should not be afraid to resume operations, he said this to reporters after a handing over ceremony of medical supplies and aid, provided by the SME Association Sabah.

The donations included 15 bottles of 500ml Sky Gel Hand Sanitizer, 12 bottles of 450ml Theaoson Achohol Sanitizer Spray, 100 pcs of KN95 Face Mask, four bottles of five-litre DW Hand Cleanser, 30 bottles of 500ml DE Hand Cleaners, five units of thermometers, 850 face shields, 200 sets of Personal Protective Equipment and 400 boxes of dried packed food.

The donations were handed over by SME Association Sabah co-founder and president N.K. Foo, to Sabah State Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, witnessed by Frankie.

Frankie reminded the public to continue maintaining social distancing, good personal hygiene and wearing face masks outdoors.

He also emphasised on the importance of proper disposal of used face masks, which he said could pose health risks if discarded carelessly.

“In connection with this, the Ministry is scheduled to launch a campaign on proper disposal of used face masks on June 5, aimed at creating awareness and educating the general public on proper disposal of used face masks,” he said.