Government to consider suggestions to review law on alcohol sale

TELUK INTAN: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is prepared to consider suggestions to review laws on the sale of alcohol in view that there had been an increase in road accidents involving drunk drivers recently.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said any decision regarding these laws needed to be made carefully because they have long-term implications.

“The guideline also falls within the jurisdiction of local authorities and we need to see the (overall) statistics on road crashes caused by those driving under the influence.

“The government has to take a long-term view and cannot rush into drafting a law on an ad hoc basis,” she told reporters after visiting the site for upgrading of Gerai Rakyat in Langkap town here yesterday.

Zuraida said the Transport Ministry and International Trade and Industry Ministry were looking into several issues on the sale of alcohol which needed to be tackled by way of law enforcement and punishment.

The recent spate of road accidents caused by drunk driving, including some fatal cases, have renewed calls for harsher punishment of offenders. — Bernama