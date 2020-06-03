Guidelines for reopening schools to be distributed tomorrow – Mohd Radzi

KAJANG: The school reopening management guidelines will be distributed tomorrow (June 4) to allow schools and teachers to make appropriate preparations, said Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said detailed guidelines for the movement of students in the school compound, from the time they arrived until they left for home, were formulated in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“We issued these guidelines to see which methods need to be done in the context of school reopening and proper preparations to ensure that whenever we to announce the date, they will be ready.

“The ministry has always discussed on rooms for improvement with the schools… what important is for everyone to play a role in the management of the school, teachers and parents, for example, if the child has symptoms then the child should stay at home,” he said.

Mohd Radzi said this to Bernama after a visit to see the preparations for school reopening at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Engku Husain, Semenyih, here yesterday.

Also present were Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, MKN director-general Mohd Rabin Basir and Education director-general Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim.

Mohd Radzi said the state education department and the district education offices would play important role in monitoring schools to ensure compliance with guidelines set.

“I will also stop by at schools to see the implementation of the guidelines and we are confident that the school management and teachers will assist the ministry in implementing these guidelines,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said parents should not worry about sending their children to school, but they should play a part in educating their children to regularly practice social distancing.

Asked on date for school session to reopen, he stressed that there was no set date yet and he worked closely with MOH and MKN to decide on the matter.

“Once the MOH and MKN feel it is time to reopen the school then we will make an announcement two weeks prior to the date … thus far we have yet to set a date for school reopening,” he said.

He said the move would only involve Form Five and Six students in nearly 3,000 secondary schools nationwide. – Bernama