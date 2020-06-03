Little prospect of resuming banquet hall business – association

KOTA KINABALU: The prospect of reopening for business seems unlikely for banquet hall operators in the foreseeable future due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and ban imposed on gatherings.

Even so, there are salaries and bills to be paid, which easily add up to tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of ringgit a month.

Lim Vun Chan, the operator of Port View Palace Hall (Hakka Hall), said business had been grounded to a halt when the State Government banned gatherings involving more than 50 people on March 13 due to Covid-19, days before the MCO was implemented on March 18.

“Events have to be cancelled due to the ban on gatherings which involve more than 50 people.

“My employees alone already amount to 70 people.”

Lim, who is also the president of Sabah Restaurant Fellowship Association, estimated that he had lost 2,000 to 3,000 tables worth of business since then.

Despite not earning any income, he had shelled out between RM200,000 to RM300,000 to pay for expenses.

Before the MCO, he said the monthly expenses for operating the banquet hall was around RM200,000, half of which were employees’ salaries, including the chefs and waiting staff.

Although the Port View Palace Hall remains closed, Lim said he still had to pay the employees, rent and utility bills.

He said salaries alone totaled up to RM70,000, whereas electricity cost about RM16,000 a month as the banquet hall has seven cold storages.

“We have paid between RM200,000 to RM300,000 for the past two to three months.”

He said the prospect of reopening for business seemed unlikely, as the government kept extending the MCO.

He said the government should have considered the area of the business premises, like a banquet hall, in determining how many people could be present at any one time.

Lim said many large banquet hall operators in West Malaysia had shut down as they could not cope with the expenses.

“The cost of operating a banquet hall in West Malaysia is much higher, between RM300,000 to RM400,000 a month.

“Their rentals are a few times higher than that of ours.

“Their chefs are also paid higher, some earning over RM10,000 in salary.”

Asked why he did not offer takeaway meals during this time, Lim said the profits earned from takeaway services only would not be able cover even the electricity bill as many of its commercial grade equipment run on electricity.

He said there was nothing that could be done for now other than to wait for the government to lift the restrictions that would allow banquet halls to reopen.