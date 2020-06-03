Malaysians from peninsula, Sabah, Labuan must undergo Covid-19 test 3 days before entering Sarawak

KUCHING: All Malaysians from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan must undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and test negative for Covid-19 three days prior to the travel date before they will be allowed to enter the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had decided today that all Malaysians including civil servants on duty who wish to enter Sarawak by air, land and sea from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan must adhere to this new standard operating procedure (SOP) which will take effect beginning June 9.

“This does not include foreigners,” he told a press conference here today.

Uggah also said any Malaysians with a history of overseas travel who have undergone quarantine in the peninsula must show their Release Order issued by the Ministry of Health (Annex 17) and their negative lab tests results for Covid-19 before they will be allowed to enter Sarawak.

“As for Malaysians who have a history of overseas travel but have yet to undergo quarantine in the peninsula, or are transiting at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before entering Sarawak, they must be quarantined for 14 days in a hotel.

For Sarawakians, the hotel cost for their quarantine will be borne by the Sarawak Government effective June 1, 2020,” he said.

Uggah also announced that SDMC is in the midst of finalising the SOP to start opening recreational parks, barber shops, fitness centres including gyms and photography studios.

“The decision will be announced in the near future,” he said.