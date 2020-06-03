Man in Sibu goes to jail for threatening to kill mum



SIBU: A 24-year-old man has been fined RM2,000 in default three months jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for threatening to kill his mother.

Elvis Mitchell Dominic will serve the jail sentence as he did not pay the fine.

Magistrate Muhammad Faizal Che Saad meted out the sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum seven years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, he had threatened to kill his mother, Chundang Merindang, 43, on May 29 at 11am at a flat in Sibu Jaya when she advised him not to go out and cause trouble.

Elvis Mitchell had said in Iban: “I will kill you and break your face.”

Fearing for her life, Chundang lodged a police report and her son was arrested at 1.30pm on the same day.

Inspector Awang Iswandi Awang Mahmuddin prosecuted the case.