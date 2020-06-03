Mohd Shafie expects best services from community leaders

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has urged all community development leaders (PPM) in the state to work for the people regardless of race, religious belief and political background.

He said all the PPMs who were appointed were also advised to give best services to the people and carry out their work ethically and always refer to the top leaders.

“As the eyes and ears of the people, PPM must work with everyone regardless of race, creed and political affiliation,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie witnessed the oath-taking ceremony of three PPM leaders, namely, Ahmad Abidin for the Balung state constituency; Nixboy Pick (Melalap) and Johney Joanis (Tambunan).

The brief ceremony was held at the office of the chief minister at the Sabah State Administrative Centre. – Bernama