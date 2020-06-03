NGO condemns pet abuse, wants tougher laws against perpetrators

MIRI: Cases of animal abuse here seem to be on the rise over the past several months, with some of them leading to the deaths of these animals.

Zero Strays Miri (ZSM) vice-president Stella Chin said about two weeks ago, the organisation received a public report here about an emaciated dog being thrown into a river.

“We’re disgusted by the way it (the dog) was treated by its owner. This really reflects the mentality of a minor group of people in our society who are incapable to take care of their pets, to the extent of them resorting to abusing the animals,” said Chin in a statement released with a post on ZSM’s Facebook page, which condemned animal cruelty and called for irresponsible pet owners to be brought to justice.

She said her team managed to rescue the dog and brought it to a veterinarian, but it later succumbed to the injuries that appeared to have been sustained through prolonged abuse.

“Our laws in Sarawak pertaining to animal cruelty seem to have many loopholes; at times, the authorities seem to not be bothered by these abuse cases.

“This needs to change as the world that we live in it is not only for human beings, but also for all other creatures – they deserve this much respect,” stressed Chin.

Established in 2013, the ZSM aims to reduce the population of stray animals through sterilisation and it advocates a no-kill practice.

However, it has been a struggle for the non-governmental organisation (NGO) as it relies solely on public donations to run its mission of saving the abandoned dogs and cats.

Currently, it has over 300 dogs and 100 cats at its shelter in Kuala Baram.

According to Chin, ZSM is struggling to manage the shelter and take care of the animals during the earlier Movement Control Order (MCO) period, followed by that of the Conditional MCO.

“The first several weeks during the MCO period were the worst, as volunteers were unable to go to the shelter. With limited number of volunteers, we cannot properly clean and feed the animals, and manage the shelter.

“Thankfully, we received donations in the form of animal feed in mid-May – it was a relief,” she said, adding that the donated supplies should last for more than two weeks.

“We’re rationing the food, so that they could last a little longer, but unlike humans, these furry friends have high metabolism; thus, they consume a lot of food.”

Chin also appealed for public support to channel in any form of donation to ZSM, such as food for cats and dogs, cleaning products like detergents, disinfectants, brooms and brushes, and also money to cover the costs of spaying and neutering these animals.

“We also welcome the responsible individuals to come and adopt these animals – giving them as much love and care that they deserve,” said Chin.

Those wishing to donate to ZSM can make transfers to Public Bank account 3179940127, made payable to ‘Persatuan Penyayang Binatang Terbiar Miri’

For enquiries, call ZSM via 019-884 8000.