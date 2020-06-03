No directive for teachers to report duty at schools yet – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: There is no directive from the Education Ministry for teachers to report duty at their schools yet, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Schools are still closed. The Education Ministry has not issued any directive to teachers to report for work.

“However, if teachers go to schools to help the school management and so on, that is on a voluntary basis, it is not a ministry’s directive,” he told the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

He added that only schools’ administrative staff have gone back to work under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the government has plans to extend the CMCO that will be ending on June 9, Ismail said that the government has not yet decided.

“There is no decision on it yet. Once there is a decision, we will make an announcement. Whether the CMCO is to be lifted or to be extended, we will announce it,” he said.