‘PSB moving forward with team of like-minded leaders’

MIRI: Having proven its critics wrong, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is now moving forward with a solid team of like-minded, experienced leaders and supporters to realise its vision of a better Sarawak, says its Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai.

He said the party remains humble in the face of criticisms thrown against it and accepts all opinions and analyses on how it will fare in the coming state election.

“What is most important is that all leaders in PSB are focused on the main goal of a better Sarawak, and with new ideas from new leaders coming in, we will only grow stronger and not weaker.

“We need a team of leaders and as our president has said, it about gathering right- or similar-minded leaders under one political umbrella. That is how PSB is moving forward,” Chai, who is a founding member, said yesterday.

He said this in response to an article in an online portal which quoted political analyst Prof Dr Jayum Jawan of Universiti Putra Malaysia as saying PSB would be no match for the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition in the coming state election, despite having welcomed former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders and supporters led by Ba Kelalan assemblyman and

Selangau MP Baru Bian into its ranks.

Jayum had said that PSB was made up of political rejects and individuals who had left their original parties and merely wanted to maintain their relevance.

Another political analyst, Assoc Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi of University of Malaya was quoted in the same article as describing PSB as a “temporary shelter for political refugees” before the next state and general elections.

However, he also said that PSB, with its many experienced leaders including Baru and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, as well as strong financial resources, could take the fight to GPS component parties Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) but not the coalition’s backbone Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Awang Azman also cautioned that PSB was still “fragile” and its members could jump ship to other political parties at any time either for personal political interests or in the event of disagreements.

Chai meanwhile said only time will tell how PSB would fare in the coming state election but pointed out that the party has grown significantly since it was established in 2014 as United People’s Party (UPP).

“We have proven analysts and critics wrong and weathered the different political scenarios in Malaysia. We are still here,” he said.

Having rebranded in 2019, PSB currently has two MPs and six assemblymen in its ranks.