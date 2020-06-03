Regulate, not ban alcohol consumption – MP

KOTA KINABALU: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu Chan Foong Hin disagreed with the call for total ban of alcohol consumption, especially during the Kaamatan and Gawai festivals.

This comes after Perikatan Nasional Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry did not rule out cancelling licences for the sale of alcohol because of the recent cases of motor vehicle accidents due to drunk driving.

“Drunk driving has been a long standing problem, but the root of the problem lies with those who drink irresponsibly. A ban of alcohol sales, whether temporary or permanent, will not address the issue and lead to more problems, such as that of black market and sales of fake alcohol, and more importantly, infringement of the cultural rights of Sabah and Sarawak indigenous [people].

“The government should look at other more equitable solutions that resolve the issue of drunk driving whilst not infringing or taking away the rights of others to consume alcohol reasonably, especially in a multiracial and multicultural country like Malaysia,” said Chan.

In contrast, he said de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan rightly pointed out while increasing the penalty for drunk driving, it should not deny the rights of non-Muslims to drink responsibly.

“Takiyuddin said non-Muslims are free to do this as long as following the relevant law.”

Chan opined that Zuraida should have discussed and learned from Takiyiddin instead of issuing shallow statements.

Chan said that if not for the removal of the Pakatan Harapan government from power and the Perikatan Nasional avoiding scrutiny by Parliament by shortening parliamentary sitting to only 1 day, the bill to amend the existing laws regarding drunk driving could have been passed already right now.

“The Pakatan Harapan government had been ready to double the jail time for drunk drivers to maximum 20 years with a minimum of 6 years, lower the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) rate from 80mg to 50mg, and even permanently suspending the driving licence for those that caused death,” said Chan.

Chan pointed out that in Sabah and Sarawak consumption of alcoholic beverages such as lihing, tapai, montoku, etc, is part of the local culture and heritage here – especially during festive seasons such as Kaamatan and Gawai.

The art of fermenting rice, coconut, or other plants to be made into wine is an intangible heritage recognized by the United Nations and has been pass down for generations all over the world and not just in Sabah and Sarawak.

“For Perikatan Nasional to take the easy way out by imposing a ‘freeze’ in issuance of alcohol licence did not consider the local culture of Borneo.

“The Perikatan Nasional federal government’s behavior has demonstrated that they have no respect whatsoever for Sabahan and Sarawakian local culture and heritage and has insisted on riding roughshod over the people here regardless of their will,” said Chan.