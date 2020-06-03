Sibu local authorities dismiss review on sale of alcohol to counter drunk driving

SIBU: The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) have ruled out a review of their licensing regulations on the sale of alcohol, after a federal counterpart stopped the issuance of new liquor licences in its bid to prevent drunk driving.

SRDC deputy chairman Robert Lau pointed out that the laws governing the licensing of alcohol trade were under the authority of the state and not the Federal authorities.

“SRDC will not review the licensing of alcohol. Sarawak has nothing to do with the local government of Malaya. The freeze of new licenses by DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) because of drunk driving is unfortunate.

“We in Sarawak are not in the position to comment on the way they run their local authorities,” said Lau, who is also SRDC Standing Committee for Business and Licensing chairman, when contacted today.

DBKL had stopped issuing liquor licences on Monday after Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa reportedly called on the government to stop the issuing of liquor licenses until new guidelines were in place and laws revised.

Reacting to drunk driving accidents in the peninsula, PAS had last week called on the government to immediately suspend all alcohol sale and production until new measures are taken to prevent drunk driving.

Lau told The Borneo Post today that he felt that banning the sale of alcohol was the wrong approach in dealing with drunk driving.

“The solution is to separate the two, drinking and driving,” he said, adding that the laws and enforcement have to ensure the two did not mix.

He noted that many countries have managed to tackle this issue in more progressive methods without infringing on individual rights to drink, adding: “We should learn from them.”

Likewise, SMC too has no plans to review its alcohol licensing regulations.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting made this clear following queries from members of the public on whether it would walk in DBKL’s footsteps.

“The original issue was DUI – Driving Under Influence that led to certain political party calling for the ban. SMC has no plans to review its alcohol licensing regulations,” he said in a Facebook post today.

“This morning, the public asked me if SMC will follow (DBKL’s move), (and) like MBKS (Kuching South City Council) mayor (Dato Wee Hong Seng has) said this morning, council will not be reviewing our alcohol licensing,” he added

Ting, however, called upon all those who drink to be responsible drinkers by not driving when they are under the influence of alcohol.

“It is dangerous to you and the public. You know the limit, you know you shouldn’t be driving, so don’t drive. This is a DUI problem, not whether there is alcohol in the market or not,” Ting pointed out.