Small Bumiputera businesses suffer losses due to Covid-19

MIRI: Many small Bumiputera businesses here have suffered great losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to stop the spread of Covid-19 have meant that the businesses have either not been able to operate or lost the majority of their customers.

Sub-contractor Asin Ragau said he had no new projects because the people were not willing to invest in renovating their homes during this time.

“We only hope for more good news of people looking for sub-contractors and contractors to build new houses,” he said yesterday.

He said the prolonged delay of works due to the MCO also affected most small-time contractors, who depended on jobs from bigger contractors.

Asin added repair works, which began in March, were also affected due to the sudden MCO and subsequent CMCO, adding that customers would only make payment once the job was done.

Salon operator Mimie Alkimi said she was hoping to be allowed to operate soon as she and her workers had not recieved any income since the MCO.

“My income dropped drastically by 97 per cent from haircuts as customers are shying away, now following the directive from the government not to open this economic sector until further notice,” she said.

Mimie said if the closure continued, she would have to wrap up her business and turn to online sales.

Cake seller Mimi Kassim also complained that her sales had dropped compared to the lucrative Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak sales of previous years.

She said this year she only received orders from friends and relatives.

“The new norm now is to be skilled with online business and to market the cakes through online selling, but this is still very competitive,” she said.

“I will continue online and stall sales for my Kek Lapis to adapt to the situation we now experience.”

Coconut shake seller Sidek Sanai had noticed fewer customers going to food courts and eateries.

As such, he said the food and drinks business had been badly affected along with other small businesses.

“I hope the situation will return to normal soon as business is bad now and no customers are coming to patronise my outlet — meaning no business and income for me and my family,” he

added.