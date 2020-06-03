Wedding photogs grateful for green light for outdoor shoots

BINTULU: Wedding photographers and videographers can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel after the Federal government gave the nod for pre-wedding photography during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Rizal Julaihi, 44, from Studioputra Visual Art Centre, said as a photo studio entrepreneur and wedding photographer and videographer, the decision had put their minds at ease.

“That’s a relief, thank you Malaysian government for listening to the voice of wedding photographers. We welcome the move as many have lost their income since the MCO was implemented for over two months,” he said.

Regarding the standard operating procedures (SOP), Rizal believed that it could be followed and there would be no problem since the outdoor sessions were usually between photographers and the brides and social distancing could always be observed.

He said the presence of the brides’ friends could perhaps be reduced to prevent a large group during a photoshoot.

“We also hope the studio photoshoot will also be allowed with the suggestion that the group should only be among family members and we will comply with the SOP provided by the government accordingly,” said Rizal.

Meanwhile, Hedges Geliga, 30, said the government decision to allow pre-wedding photoshoots and solemnisation, is a great relief for him and also for the creative arts industry players.

“As someone like me as a full time freelancer, my income depends on specific projects I am hired to work on, mostly weddings. Since the MCO started, my income is zero and I’m just counting on my savings to get through the day,” he said.

According to him, even though photoshoots for pre-wedding and solemnisation were allowed, they have to adhere to the rules and guidelines provided by the government and local authority and still maintain social distancing and good hygiene.

Another wedding photographer, Juna Medan, 33, said MCO really affected them since all projects that have been planned earlier had to be cancelled and clients had requested refunds.

“I had to give 100 per cent refund especially to clients from outside Bintulu, since inter-district travel is not allowed in Sarawak,” he said.

But Juna said photographers must comply with the SOP, for example keeping a safe distance with clients, wearing face mask, using hand sanitizer and most importantly emphasise on personal hygiene after each session when they return home.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a press conference on Tuesday that the government was allowing pre-wedding photography, as it did not involve many people.

“It has been discussed and we have agreed to allow it since it does not involve a lot of people.

“However, all SOPs must be complied with and it must be conducted out in an open space or outdoors,” he stressed.