468 S’wakian students to return to Sarawak from Kuala Lumpur today – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: A total of 468 Sarawakian students will be allowed to go back to the state via three flights from Kuala Lumpur today, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The three flights will depart from Kuala Lumpur to three locations namely Kuching, Sibu and Miri which is part of an effort by the government to fly students of institutions of higher learning back to their respective state which began on May 1.

“Apart from the 468 students who will fly back from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak, a total of 38 students will fly from Miri to Kota Kinabalu and another 60 students will fly from Kota Kinabalu to Bintulu today,” he said during a daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri also revealed that the government has allowed a total 57,728 students to go back to their families so far since April 27.

On the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance with the rules of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342), Ismail Sabri said inter-state travel without a valid reason is still not allowed at the moment.

“Yesterday the police have ordered a total of 111 motorists to turn back for attempting inter-state travel without a permission letters from the police. Kedah recorded the highest number of with 63 motorists ordered to turn back followed by Selangor (25) and Melaka (14),” he said.

A total of 140 road-blocks were set up by the police to prevent inter-state travel throughout the country yesterday with a total 290,432 vehicles checked during the operation.