Babysitter in Sibu gets 18 years jail after infant dies from shaking

SIBU: A 40-year-old babysitter was sentenced to 18 years jail by the High Court here today after she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of an eight-month-old boy.

Hayati Yaman who was initially charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code was given a reduced charge today under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 30 years imprisonment term and fine.

Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for a mandatory death sentence.

Judge Dr Lim Hock Leng ordered the sentence to take effect from the date of arrest.

Hayati was accused of causing the death of Aariz Harraz Zahin Azman at her house in Permai Jaya at Permai Road on Jan 7, 2019 between 5.45am and 12.30pm.

According to the facts of the case, the infant’s parents had sent him to the accused’s house at around 5.45am and at about noon the same day, they received a phone call from the accused informing them that their son had trouble breathing.

The couple arrived at the accused’s house at 12.50pm and found Aariz lifeless.

They rushed the baby to Sibu Hospital, where he was admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit.

There, his condition continued to deteriorate with multiple episodes of cardiac arrest on Jan 8, 2019 and Jan 9, 2019.

Aariz was extubated on Jan 13 at 11.45am after he was confirmed brain dead.

The accused was arrested on Jan 14.

Investigations found that on Jan 7, 2019, at around 10am, the accused violently shook Aariz three times because he would not stop crying.

The accused stopped shaking Aariz when he suddenly stopped crying and did not move anymore.

The accused then checked on Aariz’s heartbeat and found out that he still had a pulse and she assumed that he fell asleep.

At around 10.30am, the accused found out that the boy had difficulty in breathing.

She tried to massage the boy’s back, but it did not help, instead, he became weaker until his limbs were not moving anymore.

At around noon, the accused decided to call Aariz’s mother to ask her to pick up the boy.

The postmortem examination found that the victim sustained head and neck injury in the form of cerebral oedema, subdural haemorrhage, brainstem contusion and cervical spinal cord contusion which resulted in his death.

The stretching and tearing are consequences of whiplash motion due to violent shaking.

In her submission, deputy public prosecutor Yong Suk Hui said the court should take into consideration the crushing effect on the victim’s parents.

In passing the sentence, Lim took into consideration the mitigation by the counsel and deputy public prosecutor, the plea of the accused upon the charge had been reduced, victim impact, record of previous conviction, public interest, fact of case and the circumstances.

He also struck out the principal charge against the accused.