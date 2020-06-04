Call to build overhead pedestrian bridge in Inanam township

Thursday, June 4
The new police station in Inanam.

KOTA KINABALU:  Party Gagasan Rakyat Sabah deputy president Datuk Hiew King Cheu  has called on the authorities to consider constructing an overhead pedestrian crossing linking the Inanam township to the area where the new police station is located.

Hiew in a statement said that the new police station is located opposite the Taipan shops and across the Jalan Tuaran dual carriageway, making it dangerous to those wishing to cross the road to get to the station.

“The Inanam police station is housed in a new building situated just next to the Inanam round about, Telekom sub-station and opposite the Inanam Taipan shops across the Jalan Tuaran dual carriage way. This is going to be a busy police station in Inanam serving a large population.

“We are  grateful that the Inanam Police Station is finally completed after many years of request made.

But after observing  the surrounding area and receiving  public comments, I noticed  that   the difficulty for the people to get into the police station on foot from the Inanam town and Taipan shops, because it is difficult and dangerous to cross the busy Jalan Tuaran with cars rushing on both sides  of the road,” he said.

In view of this, Hiew  requested the authorities and  PWD to look into the  immediate need to build an overhead foot-bridge for the convenient and safety of the people to get across to the police station.

He  is of the opinion that  it is essential for the foot bridge to be put up before the police station is put into operation.

