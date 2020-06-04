Construction worker ordered to be sent to Sentosa Hospital for monitoring after injuring brother with PVC pipe

KUCHING: A 47-year-old construction worker who allegedly hit his younger brother using a PVC pipe has been ordered by the Magistrate Court here today to be sent to Sentosa Hospital for a month to monitor his mental health.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar also set July 14 to hear a mental report for Liew Chun Ngien.

No plea was recorded from the accused.

According to the charge, the accused was said to have beaten his foster brother, Thian Sin Jung, 41, at their home in Mile 22, Kuching-Serian Road here at 1pm on May 29.

According to the facts of the case, the accused got angry when his foster brother refused to give him money.

He then hit his foster brother causing him to suffer bodily injuries on his head, left thigh, back, left arm and left leg.

The victim, who could not stand the accused’s tantrums when he refused his demands, then proceeded to lodge a police report where the accused was later arrested on the same day.

The accused was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for one year imprisonment or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

The prosecution was led by Prosecuting Officer Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while the accused was not represented.