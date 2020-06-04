Covid-19: 277 new cases in Malaysia, with 271 involving foreigners

PUTRAJAYA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases reported today again reached three digits with 277 cases recorded, of which 271 involved non-Malaysians.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the total, there were only four local transmissions among Malaysians and two imported cases involving Malaysians who were infected overseas.

“A total of 270 cases among non-Malaysians were from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot and which were repeat samples of those detained and quarantined there

“They were previously exposed to positive cases. Meanwhile, one case involving a foreigner is from a construction site in Pudu,” he said at the daily Covid-19 media briefing here today.

The last time positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia reached three digits was on May 26 with 187 cases. – Bernama