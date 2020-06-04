Covid-19: Zero positive cases for 8th consecutive day in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases for the eighth consecutive day today, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said a total of three new cases have recovered from the disease, of which two have been discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from Sibu Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries have climbed to 523 which represents 94.75 per cent out of the overall cases,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said a total of 20 cases were reported today while 21 cases were still awaiting their lab test results.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 cases are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state.

The state has recorded a total of 552 positive Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

Uggah also pointed out that to date, a total of 45,988 Home Surveillance Order (Quarantine Order) have been issued and that 36,235 have completed the Home Quarantine (Release Order).

“A total of 9,753 Home Surveillance cases are still active,” he added.

He also said as of today, Covid-19 samples have been taken from a total of 46,059 individuals in Sarawak.

“Of this total, 34,921 are members of the public who have close contacts, casual contacts as well as those who entered Sarawak via air, land or sea.”

He added that a lot of 11,138 samples were taken from public and private higher learning institution students in Sarawak.