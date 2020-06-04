Deport illegals now; no time for forum – rep

SANDAKAN: Elopura Assemblyman, Calvin Chong Ket Kiun said that if the Federal Government wanted to deport the illegal immigrants back to their countries, please do so immediately, no time for forum.

“This is not the right time to hold a forum. There is no need to postpone their deportation with the excuse to hold a forum.

“Senior leaders should understand the history of illegal immigrants in Sabah better. It is difficult to reach an agreement with countries such as the Philippines for deportation. This is because most of them do not have any citizenship documents for any country.

“MCA (Malaysian Chinese Association) said that they want to deport them, but how are they going to do this if the migrants do not have any document?” Chong questioned, referring to a statement from MCA Central Committee Member, Datuk Chew Kok Woh recently.

Chong said before 14th General Election (GE14), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Datuk Azis Jamman were the Opposition in Pakatan Harapan, and they were all in support of the Pas Sementara Sabah (PSS).

“However, MCA’s action now (in objecting PSS) is like a slap to Muhyiddin because he once agreed with the (PSS) proposal when he was still in the Opposition.

“Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (MCA president) and Chew’s statement showed as if they agreed to deport the illegal immigrants to their countries of origin. Since they now stand as the Government, please do it. I challenge Wee Ka Siong to solve the illegal immigrant problem in Sabah that has been happening since 60 years ago, immediately,” he said.

Chong said that his intention when he spoke about PSS issuance to illegal immigrants was only to ensure that they would have a status that would allow them to work.

He said he would explain further on the benefits for Sabah through the issuance of PSS in his next statement.

“The State Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the Chief Minister, together with component leaders from Warisan (Parti Warisan Sabah), DAP (Democratic Action Party), UPKO (United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation) and PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) surely put the people of Sabah as priority in fighting to meet their needs that they deserve, and not for the benefit of the YBs,” he said.