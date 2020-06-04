Employers not supposed to impose 14-day day quarantine order on employees for interstate travel, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Employers are not allowed to ask their employees to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine, deduct days (period) from their annual leave or categorise the 14-day self-quarantine as unpaid leave after interstate travel said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

This was because he said that a mandatory quarantine can only be imposed on those who who return from overseas or those entering Sabah and Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia, and that it could only be done by the government.

“While some do travel interstate with police approval, employers cannot make their employees undergo a quarantine after they make such journeys as it is not part of the guidelines set by the government. It is wrong not only to force them to undergo quarantine for 14 days but also wrong to ask them to take unpaid leave or annual leave,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

Ismail concluded that such rules were imposed by the employers themselves because it was not one of the guidelines set by the government.

He also said that such action by any employer might also contravene Labour or Human Resources laws, and that action can be taken against such employers.